Tezpur: 3 ULFA-I Members Arrested On Extortion Charges

TEZPUR: In a crackdown on extremist elements, three members of the banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) have been arrested by the Tezpur Police on extortion charges.
As per reports, the apprehended trio have been identified as Sanjeev Barua, alias Dadu; his wife Bedang Jungchila, alias Hazong; and another individual going by the name of Bhavesh Kalita, alias Kenai, hailing from Tezpur.
The three ULFA-I cadres had reportedly siphoned off funds from an organization at Mission Chariali in Tezpur.
Sources revealed that the cops nabbed the ULFA-I members while they had come to extract the demanded money from a business establishment.
This prompt action underscores the persistent efforts of the Assam police in deterring the illicit activities of the ULFA-I and is a testament of their steadfast commitment of wiping out the remnants of the banned militant outfit.
Meanwhile, earlier last month, Dhan Bora, a former member of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), was captured by a joint operation conducted by security forces and the Assam police for arms trafficking.
After getting a tip-off, the forces conducted a late-night search starting at the Doomdooma bridge in Tinsukia district. The search led them to Bora's home in Kordoiguri Borgorah where they arrested him.
During the raid, the authorities found damning evidence with Bora. This included an American pistol and 12 rounds of live ammunition. The discovery showed the potential danger Bora posed by having these illegal weapons.
Authorities saw Dhan Bora's arrest as a significant step in their efforts to stop illegal firearms and ammunition trading in Assam. This crackdown shows the state police's dedication to keeping peace and security in the area.
