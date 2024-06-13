Tezpur: 3 ULFA-I Members Arrested On Extortion Charges

TEZPUR: In a crackdown on extremist elements, three members of the banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) have been arrested by the Tezpur Police on extortion charges.

As per reports, the apprehended trio have been identified as Sanjeev Barua, alias Dadu; his wife Bedang Jungchila, alias Hazong; and another individual going by the name of Bhavesh Kalita, alias Kenai, hailing from Tezpur.

The three ULFA-I cadres had reportedly siphoned off funds from an organization at Mission Chariali in Tezpur.