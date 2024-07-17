Tezpur Airport To Suspend Flight Services For 1.5 Years For Maintenance Work

TEZPUR: In a latest turn of event, flight services at the Tezpur airport in Assam will not be available for one-and-half years due to maintenance works, a senior official said on Wednesday.
Tezpur Airport Director G Shiva Kumar informed that passenger flights will be suspended from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2026.
He said that the decision to shut down commercial operations at the airport has been taken to complete the resurfacing works of the runway along with other projects to improve the facilities at the terminal.
It is to be noted that the Tezpur Airport is located adjacent to the Tezpur Base of the Indian Air Force, and the runway is used for both commercial and fighter aircraft.
Earlier, the Tezpur Air Force Base had apprised about the maintenance work to the Tezpur Salonibari Passenger Airport Authority.
Kumar revealed that the authority is mulling to provide helicopter services from Tezpur to Guwahati during this period but this has not yet been finalized.
Currently, a 90-seater SpiceJet aircraft covers the Tezpur to Kolkata route on a daily basis. In addition to it, two airlines run daily flights to Kolkata via Guwahati, Pasighat and Tezpur.
The airport is situated on the north bank of the Brahmaputra River and is located 12 km away from Tezpur town, the capital of Sonitpur district.
The airport terminal was established way back in 1942 at Salonibari and it has the capacity to accommodate a total of 400 passengers at a time.
