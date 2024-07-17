Tezpur Airport To Suspend Flight Services For 1.5 Years For Maintenance Work

TEZPUR: In a latest turn of event, flight services at the Tezpur airport in Assam will not be available for one-and-half years due to maintenance works, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Tezpur Airport Director G Shiva Kumar informed that passenger flights will be suspended from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2026.

He said that the decision to shut down commercial operations at the airport has been taken to complete the resurfacing works of the runway along with other projects to improve the facilities at the terminal.

It is to be noted that the Tezpur Airport is located adjacent to the Tezpur Base of the Indian Air Force, and the runway is used for both commercial and fighter aircraft.