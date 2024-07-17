Assam: Student Sets Record for Longest Hair Donation to Cancer Patients

Biswanath: A student from the state of Assam has been able to enter his name in record books. He set the record for donating the longest hair by a male for cancer patients.

Sanu Maram Bauri, a student of Biswanath College, has set a record by donating the longest hair for cancer patients. He donated 23.2 inches of hair to Gift Hair Gift Confidence on June 24, 2024, aiming to provide free wigs for cancer patients. His name was included in the ‘India Book of Records’. On Tuesday, he received a certificate from the India Book of Records authorities. Meanwhile, various organizations in Biswanath, along with the authorities of Biswanath College, have extended their congratulations to the students on setting this record and his efforts towards humanity. His efforts were also applauded by the local public and mentioned that his actions would go a long way in spreading awareness about cancer among the masses.

Recently actor Hina Khan opened up about her battle with breast cancer and posted a video of herself in a super short haircut. The actor's mother broke down after seeing the video.

Previously, the actor had posted a glimpse of her first chemotherapy session right after she attended an award show. In the fresh clip, the actor is seen sitting in front of a mirror as her friend braids her hair. She is also seen consoling her mother, who sat on the bed and cried. In the video the actor is heard saying, "Ro nahi please mumma. It's just hair, mumma. Baal hain, aap nahi cut karte ho. Bas. Aapki tabiyat kharab hojayegi”.