Tezpur Celebrates World Storytelling Day and World Sparrow Day With Children, Elders, and Conservation Talk

Despite an active election season and unfavourable weather, the historic premises of the District Commissioner's heritage bungalow in Tezpur came alive on Saturday as the city marked both World Storytelling Day and World Sparrow Day with colour, culture, and conservation awareness.
The event was organised by Tezpur Xahitya Xabha in collaboration with its 'Kuhi' sub-committee, drawing participation from over a hundred children alongside elderly community members.
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At the heart of the programme was a conscious effort to bring back an age-old cultural practice — oral storytelling.
Children and elderly storytellers took turns narrating engaging tales, creating a cross-generational exchange that connected the youngest attendees with a tradition that predates the written word.
The event also featured three cultural performances — the plays 'Jog Xadhu,' 'O' Xoru Sorai,' and 'Lotkon' — adding a layer of theatrical richness to the proceedings.
The conservation dimension of the event was addressed by noted nature enthusiast Dr Anjumoni Chetia, who delivered a talk on the declining presence of sparrows in our surroundings.
Dr Chetia stressed the importance of sparrow conservation, drawing attention to how rapid urbanisation and changing environments have quietly pushed this once-common bird to the margins of everyday life.