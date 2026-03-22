Tezpur Celebrates World Storytelling Day and World Sparrow Day With Children, Elders, and Conservation Talk

Despite an active election season and unfavourable weather, the historic premises of the District Commissioner's heritage bungalow in Tezpur came alive on Saturday as the city marked both World Storytelling Day and World Sparrow Day with colour, culture, and conservation awareness.

The event was organised by Tezpur Xahitya Xabha in collaboration with its 'Kuhi' sub-committee, drawing participation from over a hundred children alongside elderly community members.

Also Read: Assam: Gargaon College celebrates World Sparrow Day