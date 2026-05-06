Tezpur College begins seven-day academic exchange with Royal University of Bhutan

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TEZPUR: A seven-day international student-teacher academic exchange programme commenced on Tuesday at Tezpur College under the initiative of the Department of Geography, with participation from a 15-member delegation of the Royal University of Bhutan. The inaugural session, held at the Chandra Mohan Medhi Auditorium, was attended by a team from Samtse College of Education led by senior academic Kuenzang Gyeltshen. The delegation comprises faculty members, administrative staff, and research scholars.

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