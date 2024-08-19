Tezpur Eidgah Ground: A Symbol of Harmony

Our Correspondent

TEZPUR: The legal advisor and executive member of the Tezpur Eidgah Committee, Imtiaz Hussain, clarified in a press conference that the Tezpur Eidgah Ground, established in 1908, is not “Chitraban Bakori.” He urged people to remain vigilant against misleading propaganda spread by some malicious groups, claiming that Bihu cannot be celebrated on the ground and that it is only meant for Muslim events. He emphasized that these claims are baseless and presented official government records that still recognize the ground by its original name, Eidgah Ground. He also mentioned that before India gained independence, the Tezpur Eidgah Ground, located in the heart of Tezpur city, was used by Muslims to offer Eid prayers. Over time, the ground became a place where people of all religions could come together to celebrate various festivals and events, fostering harmony, unity, and social cohesion between Hindus and Muslims. The Eidgah Ground has played a significant role in maintaining these values. Since its inception, the “Madhya Tezpur Bihu Sanmilan,” a longstanding and cherished organization of Tezpur residents, has celebrated Rongali Bihu here every year with a week-long programme.

