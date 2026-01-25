TEZPUR: Gajamitra scheme reduces human-elephant conflict in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Assam Government’s Gajamitra Scheme is playing a transformative role in mitigating the long-standing challenge of human–elephant conflict, particularly in Sonitpur district, one of the most vulnerable regions in the state due to its proximity to dense forest areas and traditional elephant corridors.

Sonitpur has witnessed repeated incidents of elephants entering human habitations, often resulting in loss of life, crop damage, and destruction of property. Recognising the gravity of the situation, the state government has prioritised Sonitpur under the Gajamitra Scheme, deploying advanced AI-enabled monitoring systems to reduce conflict and enhance community safety.

As part of the initiative, artificial intelligence-based cameras and sensor systems have been installed in identified conflict-prone zones across the district. These devices track elephant movement in real time and generate early warning alerts, which are disseminated to forest officials and nearby villages. This timely flow of information allows residents to stay alert, avoid high-risk areas during elephant movement, and take preventive measures to protect lives, livestock, and standing crops.

Local communities in Sonitpur, particularly those living along forest fringes, have reported increased awareness and preparedness due to the early alert mechanism. Forest department teams are also able to respond more effectively, guiding elephants back to forested areas and preventing them from straying into densely populated zones.

Beyond prevention, the Gajamitra Scheme also focuses on rehabilitation and compensation, acknowledging the economic hardships faced by affected families. In cases of death caused by elephant attacks, the government provides ex-gratia compensation ranging from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh, ensuring financial security for bereaved families. Farmers in Sonitpur whose crops are damaged by elephants are eligible for compensation of Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,000 per bigha, offering vital support to agriculture-dependent households.

The scheme has been implemented in five high-risk districts—Goalpara, Nagaon, Baksa, Sonitpur, and Udalguri—but Sonitpur’s inclusion holds special significance due to its ecological sensitivity and recurring conflict patterns. The district administration, forest department, and local communities are working in coordination to ensure effective implementation and maximum outreach of the scheme.

By combining technology, early warning systems, community participation, and timely compensation, the Gajamitra Scheme represents a balanced and humane approach to wildlife management. In Sonitpur, the initiative underscores the government’s commitment to safeguarding human lives and livelihoods while promoting coexistence with wildlife, marking an important step toward sustainable conflict resolution in Assam.

Also Read: 3 deaths in 4 days of 2026 due to human-elephant conflict in Hojai