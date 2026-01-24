Chhatra Bandhu initiative at Sonitpur school emerges as model for student welfare

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The student welfare initiative “Chhatra Bandhu” of Amiya Das Higher Secondary School at Bandarmari in Sonitpur district has emerged as a model of grassroots educational innovation, successfully drawing the attention of the State Education Minister. Under the banner of the Chhatra Bandhu Scheme, the school organised a special programme to extend best wishes to students appearing in the 2026 Higher Secondary final examination and to formally release the School Bulletin. The scheme, run independently by the school authorities, aims to promote academic excellence and holistic development beyond classroom teaching. Over the years, the initiative has conducted academic awareness programmes, career counselling, village adoption activities, field-based studies, plantation drives, special coaching camps, workshops, motivational classes, health awareness sessions, blessing ceremonies and student competitions, earning widespread appreciation.

