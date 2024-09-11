Tezpur Government Boys’ School Hosts Chitarkala 3.0 Art Competition, Showcasing Local Talent

Tezpur: The Tezpur Government Boys’ School Auditorium came alive with vibrant colours and creative energy as it hosted Chitarkala 3.0, an eagerly awaited art competition held at near Church Field, the annual event once again highlighted the artistic talents of Tezpur’s young artists. The programme was organized by the Rotaract Club of Greater Tezpur.

“We are continuing the legacy of our club by offering kids and teens an opportunity to display their artistic abilities,” said Rtr. Kunal Jain, President of the club, alongside Rtr. Tushar Tayal, the club’s secretary. The event was skillfully chaired by Pratiksha Priyadarshini and Paridhi Patni.

Participants were divided into three groups according to their grade levels: Group A for students up to Class III, Group B for Classes IV-VII, and Group C for those above Class VII. In Group A, Liyan Lahkar from All Saints School took first place, while Anubhab Baishya from Don Bosco School secured second. In Group B, Rohit Sonar from Moonlit School won first prize, and Krishnika from Army Public School placed second. In Group C, Disha Bose claimed first prize, followed by Tapan Senchowa from Tezpur University in second place. Chitarkala 3.0 not only celebrated the artistic achievements of the young participants but also promoted a spirit of community and collaboration. The event was marked by excitement and mutual respect, emphasizing the unifying power of art in connecting people and enriching lives.

As the day drew to a close, the success of Chitarkala 3.0 was evident in the smiles of the participants and the applause from the audience. Rotaract Club of Greater Tezpur, this year’s event stood as a testament to the ability of art to inspire and bring communities together. Anticipation is already building for the creativity and innovation that next year’s Chitarkala will bring.

Also Read: Sonitpur DC Deba Kumar Mishra Chairs Meeting on Bonus Payment for Tea Garden Workers Ahead of Durga Puja

Also Watch: