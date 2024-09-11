Sonitpur DC Deba Kumar Mishra Chairs Meeting on Bonus Payment for Tea Garden Workers Ahead of Durga Puja

Tezpur: In the light of the upcoming Durga Puja festival, a meeting to review the issue of payment of bonus to tea garden workers for the year 2023-24 was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra at the conference hall of the Sonitpur District Commissioner’s office.

Opening the meeting Additional District Commissioner Twahir Alam informed the gathering regarding the primary agenda of the meeting which is to discuss the matters related to the timely payment of bonus to tea garden workers under Sonitpur district in view of the upcoming Durga Puja and general festival season. The Assistant Labour Commissioner Jagat Jibon Dutta apprised the members of the meeting regarding the technical issues related to bonus payment as per norms and gave a brief of last year’s payment data.

The District Commissioner enquired each representative of the tea gardens under Sonitpur district to give a brief of their current status and action plan regarding bonus payment. The District Administration directed the Tea Garden Management to disburse bonus latest by September 25 as per directions received from the government. The District Commissioner also wished everyone present for the upcoming festival season and hoped for a peaceful celebration of the same. He further asked the tea garden management to work out the quantum of bonus well ahead of the festive season and communicate the decisions clearly to the administration and the concerned workers so that misunderstandings and conflict can be avoided. Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha urged the Tea Garden Management to inform the concerned law enforcement authority well ahead of time regarding their decided date of collection, transit and disbursement of bonus money and to disburse the bonus money preferable in a planned and phased manner to avoid any untoward rush and incident.

