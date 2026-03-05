Tezpur: International Youth Scientific Dialogue held between Russia and India

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: An International Youth Scientific Dialogue titled “Russia and India: Economy, Education and Culture – Unity in Diversity” was successfully held on March 3, 2026, bringing together scholars from the Ranepa Donetsk Branch in Russia and Tezpur College, India. The seminar was conducted in both Russian and English.

The event opened with remarks by Larisa Borisovna Kostrovets, Director of the Donetsk Institute of Management, a branch of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration. The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Manoj Kumar Hazarika, Principal of Tezpur College. Dr. Pranjit Hazarika, Retired Head of the Department of Political Science, presented the plenary speech. Dr. Samikshya Madhukullya, former Guest Faculty of the Department of Cultural Studies at Tezpur University, also addressed the conference in English.

The seminar took place at the Conference Hall of the Ranepa Donetsk Branch in Russia and was simultaneously conducted online at Tezpur College in India. The programme was coordinated by Victoria Valerievna Romanyuk in Russian and Dr. Anurag Hazarika in English from India.

A total of nine research papers were presented by participants from Russia, while four papers were presented by scholars from India. The seminar was sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation.

