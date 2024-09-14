Tezpur Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Kanya Mahavidyalaya Hosts Lecture on 'Tourism Education and its Potential' Featuring Dr. Niranjan Das

Tezpur: The History Department of the Tezpur Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Kanya Mahavidyalaya organized an important lecture on “Tourism Education and its Potential” on Friday. The lecture featured Dr Niranjan Das, Associate Professor of the Tourism Department at Tezpur University, as the keynote speaker.

During his speech, Dr Das emphasized that every village has its own inherent tourism potential. He encouraged students to identify the unique tourism characteristics of their own villages and use strategies to promote these features in the public eye, stating that this is the core objective of tourism. He further mentioned that Assam currently has 38 biodiversity-rich regions, highlighting the vast potential for developing Assam as a hub for tourism. In the subsequent Q&A session, Dr Das answered a range of questions from curious students, asserting that Tezpur has the potential to become a strong centre for rural, archaeological, and cultural tourism. He also stressed that the government and relevant departments have a significant role to play in promoting these sectors.

The lecture began with a ceremonial opening by Chandana Devi, Head of the History Department. The event was hosted by Professor Pallav Bhattacharya of the History Department with Dr Tapan Kumar Kalita, principal, attending as the guest of honour. In his remarks, Dr. Kalita praised the History Department for organizing such a valuable lecture, which he said would inspire and greatly benefit the students. The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks from Chandana Devi, following a captivating modern dance performance by fifth-semester students Riya Ahmed, Nilanjana Boro, and Deepika Mesha.

