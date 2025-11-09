Tezpur mourns passing of legendary artist and sportsman Chowkat Ali

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Renowned artist and multi-talented personality Chowkat Ali, who created the iconic running rhino emblem of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), passed away at his residence in Porowa, Tezpur, late last night just 17 days before Assam’s 103rd anniversary.

Chowkat Ali was not only a celebrated painter, but also a gifted actor, remembered for his stellar performances in Assamese films such as Matir Swarg, Smritir Parosh, Xorapat, Nimila Annko, and the Bengali film Maan Rokhya.

Beyond the arts, he was a distinguished sportsperson, having been a member of Maharana Athletic Club, Guwahati, in 1943, where he earned fame as a skilled goalkeeper. Between 1944 and 1946, he formed and captained a hockey team in Tezpur, and in 1948, he proudly represented India in football.

His versatility knew no bounds — he was a sports organizer, a renowned hunter reputed for having hunted 11 tigers in his lifetime, a talented mouth organ player, a noted photographer, and a passionate gardener who cultivated one of Tezpur’s finest flower gardens.

The news of his demise has cast a pall of sorrow across Tezpur and Sonitpur. Numerous organizations, art and cultural institutions, sports bodies, and social groups have paid rich tributes to the late icon, remembering him as a true embodiment of Tezpur’s creative and sporting legacy.

