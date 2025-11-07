Tezpur resonates with music as thousands pay tribute to Dr Bhupen Hazarika

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: On the occasion of the 14th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Tezpur’s historic Church Field echoed with the soulful chorus of ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe,’ sung together by over five thousand people.

Organized by the Sonitpur district administration, the event served as a heartfelt tribute to Assam’s pride and the legendary artiste whose songs continue to inspire humanity. Students, teachers, government officials, and representatives of various organizations joined in to celebrate his universal message of love and brotherhood.

The programme was inaugurated by MP Ranjit Dutta and District Commissioner Anand Kumar Das, who lit the ceremonial lamp in front of Dr Hazarika’s portrait. In his address, the District Commissioner reflected on the social and cultural significance of Dr Hazarika’s creations.

A group of 100 selected artistes then performed some of the maestro’s timeless songs, transforming Church Field into a vibrant cultural setting.

Dignitaries present included MLA Prithiraj Rava, SSP Barun Purkayastha, AMTRON Vice-Chairman Ritu Baran Sarma, Assam State Housing Board Vice-Chairman Subhash Dutta, Tezpur Municipal Board Chairman Ramen Tamuli, Tezpur Development Authority Chairman Bishwadeb Bhattacharya, and social worker Madhusmita Hazarika Deka.

During the programme, the Sonitpur district administration felicitated ten distinguished artistes from the district with traditional chelengs and certificates of honour. Among the awardees were veteran lyricist and Ban Theatre President Bankim Sarma, singers Kirti Bania and Sachidananda Bora, Xahitya Akademi awardee Gyan Bahadur Chettri, and artistes Dinaram Boro, Girish Nath, Nowaz Tapna, Gokul Saha, Bipul Mes, and Namita Brahma.

In his speech, Tezpur MP Ranjit Dutta paid tribute to Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s musical journey that began in Tezpur, his life philosophy, and his deep love for humanity.

As part of the day’s events, the District Information and Public Relations Office broadcast Bhupen Hazarika’s songs across Tezpur through fixed loudspeaker systems in the morning and evening. Later, a documentary titled ‘Dr Bhupen Hazarika: Jeeban aru Karm,’ directed by Surya Hazarika, was screened at Ban Theatre. Parallel programmes were also held in Dhekiajuli and Naduar sub-divisions, where tribute events and cultural performances marked the occasion.

The Sonitpur district administration, on behalf of the Government of Assam, also presented the recently released commemorative coin dedicated to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika to noted social and cultural personality Dr Lakhi Goswami at her residence near Mission Chariali, along with a traditional gamosa as a token of respect.

