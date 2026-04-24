Tezpur mourns passing of veteran actor and social worker Srimanta Deka at 94

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Tezpur plunged into grief following the demise of noted social worker, former President of the Kamrupiya Sanatan Dharma Mandali, and veteran actor Srimanta Deka, who passed away on Wednesday night at a private Nursing Home at the age of 94 after a brief illness.

A resident of Ushanagar, Deka was born on January 31, 1942, in Nalbari. He completed his early education there before moving to Tezpur, where he graduated from Darrang College and later joined the judicial court, retiring as a Chirastadar. Throughout his life, he remained deeply committed to social service and community welfare.

Deka was closely associated with the Kamrupiya Sanatan Dharma Mandali for decades, serving as its secretary for 15 years and later as president for over 15 years. He played a significant role in shaping and modernizing the institution into its present form. He was actively involved in theatre and performed alongside renowned personalities like Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Phani Sharma, Chandradhar Goswami, and Ratna Ojha. He also played a role in caring for Bishnu Prasad Rabha during his illness in Tezpur. Deka also contributed during the Assam Movement by assisting detained student leaders in securing legal relief through his position in the judicial system.

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