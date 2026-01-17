Bongaigaon: Road safety awareness programme held under National Road Safety Month

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Under the National Road Safety Month, the ASSAM NEPPL team organized a road safety awareness programme at Sidli Kasikotora Higher Secondary School near National Highway 27 (NH-27). During the programme, school students were educated on traffic rules, road signs, and safe road practices. They were informed about the importance of wearing helmets, using seat belts, following zebra crossings, safe road-crossing methods, avoiding overspeeding, and the dangers of using mobile phones while driving. Speakers highlighted how negligence on roads can lead to serious accidents. The programme was attended by ASSAM NEPPL Project Head Vivek Choudhary, EHS Head Tapan Kumar Sethi, and Liaison Head Soneswar Daimary, along with other project staff and school teachers. They interacted with students and urged them to follow traffic rules and spread road safety awareness among their families and the community.

