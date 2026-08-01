Tezpur Pays Reverent Tribute to Natasurya Phani Sarma on 56th Death Anniversary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The 56th death anniversary of legendary Assamese theatre icon Natasurya Phani Sarma was observed with reverence at his birthplace, Tezpur. The Sonitpur district administration organised a memorial programme at his samadhi near his residence, where eminent personalities, officials, and admirers paid floral tributes and remembered his immense contribution to Assamese theatre and culture.

The programme was inaugurated with the ceremonial lighting of lamps by Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava, District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, Additional District Commissioner James Aind, Tezpur Development Authority Chairman Biswadev Bhattacharyya, along with the other dignitaries.

In his welcome address, District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das paid homage to the legendary dramatist and outlined the district administration’s plans for the development of his memorial site. MLA Prithiraj Rava recalled the multifaceted life of Phani Sarma, highlighting his contribution to Assamese theatre, his association with Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha, his entrepreneurial journey and his passion for football.

The cultural segment featured a dialogue from Phani Sarma’s immortal play Kiyo, presented by Nabajit Sarma, while Beena Patangia performed an excerpt from Bhogjara. Veteran singer Sachidananda Bora, who had been closely associated with Phani Sarma, captivated the audience with a rendition of a song sung by Dr Bhupen Hazarika from the film Puwati Nishar Xopun, directed by the legendary theatre personality.

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