Tezpur police arrested two drug peddlers

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TEZPUR: The Tezpur police arrested two alleged drug peddlers with suspected contraband substances from Batamari area under Borghat Police Station in Sonitpur district on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, in a special drive against narcotic drugs and psychtropic substances under the leadership of IC Borghat Police station, Simanta Pathak, along with SI Naren Chetia, two peddlers and consumers were apprehended from Batamari area under the jurisdiction of Tezpur PS in Sonitpur district and a total of 11 small plastic containers of suspected brown sugar were seized.

The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Abdul Sahid (28), resident of Batamari and Nadim Hussain (27), resident of Darjeepatty Tezpur town. A case has been registered against them under Section 21(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

