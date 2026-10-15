Tezpur Set for Massive Anti-Protest Rally as CM Sarma Condemns Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Regime Change’ Tactics

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced today that Tezpur, the cultural capital of the state, will soon witness a massive, peaceful rally protesting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged attempts to trigger a "regime change" through street agitations in Delhi.

The Chief Minister strongly condemned the opposition's tactics, asserting that the democratic framework of the country cannot be subverted by disruptive demonstrations. "The mandate of millions of Indian voters who participated in the democratic process cannot be overturned by street protests involving just a few thousand Congress workers," Sarma stated.

Reiterating the state government's firm stance on democratic principles, the Chief Minister made it clear that political intimidation has no place in a democracy. "Governments must be changed through the ballot box and scheduled elections, not through manufactured chaos on the streets," he added.

The upcoming rally in Tezpur is expected to draw thousands of participants from across the region to show solidarity with the constitutionally elected government. Observers note that this mobilization reflects the ruling party's strategy to aggressively counter the Congress party's national protest campaigns at the grassroots level.