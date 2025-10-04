Oil India Limited (OIL) leads community-driven cleanliness initiatives under Swachhata Hi Seva

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Oil India Limited (OIL) observed Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2025 from September 17 to October 2 through a series of initiatives aimed at transforming Swachhata (cleanliness) into a Jan Andolan (People’s Movement).

Throughout the SHS fortnight, OIL undertook diverse activities across its operational areas in Assam with the active participation of employees, students, community members, and local stakeholders.

The initiatives included medical camps for Safai Mitras, awareness programmes in schools, advocacy campaigns on hygiene, cleanliness drives in public places, transformations of several Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs), and inauguration of water filter facilities to promote safe drinking water.

OIL also organized a ‘Waste to Art’ exhibition, encouraging young minds to explore innovative ways of reusing waste materials and reinforcing the importance of sustainable practices.

A special Shramdaan activity themed ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ was observed on September 25, where OIL employees and stakeholders voluntarily contributed one hour to carry out cleanliness drives at offices, schools, and installations, reaffirming the company’s dedication towards the national mission of Swachh Bharat.

