Tezpur University Celebrates Bohagi Utsab Showcasing Assam’s Rich Cultural Heritage and Traditions

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TEZPUR: Tezpur University organized a vibrant celebration of culture and music titled Bohagi Utsab, reflecting the spirit of Bohag and Assam. The event was organized by Pragati Women's Association (PWA), a non-profit women's association connected with Tezpur University. The evening commenced with a heartfelt tribute to renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. Members of the Pragati Women's Association, along with students and faculty members of the University, celebrated Assam's rich cultural heritage through traditional music, dance performances, and other festive presentations that reflected the spirit of Bohag and Assamese culture.

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