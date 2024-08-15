Silchar Medical College Junior Doctors Demand Apology and Improved Security After Controversial Advisory on Female Students' Movement

Silchar: Irked by the advisory restraining female students’ movement issued by the SMCH Principal, the Junior Doctors’ Association of the Silchar Medical College Hospital demanded apology from the authority. The entire episode, in the backdrop of the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata recently where a lady junior doctor was brutally raped and murdered inside the hospital campus, got a different twist in the Silchar Medical College after the advisory from the authority was issued. Responding to the protest by the junior doctors, the SMCH authority had withdrawn the advisory. However, students were not satisfied as they demanded apology from the authority. Further they demanded immediate installation of CCTV cameras in vulnerable points in the entire campus and further tightening of the security belt to restrict outsiders’ free and easy movement inside the hospital in the odd hours.

The 8 point advisory included precautionary measures like the female doctors, students and staff while on duty should be well composed emotionally, remain alert about the surroundings and should graciously interact with the public so that they don’t attract unnecessary attention of unscrupulous people. The notice, issued Dr Bhaskar Gupta, the Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent, further advised the females of the institutions to avoid isolated, poorly lit and sparsely populated areas inside the campus and they should refrain from leaving their room during night hours with prior intimation to the concerned authorities.

The junior doctors had sharply objected to the way the directives had been drafted. Dr Minerva Sarma, a junior doctor said, though the intention of the authority was good but they should have been more cautious in using the words.

