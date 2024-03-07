Tezpur University commenced a workshop on Aditya-L1 to explore solar mysteries

Tezpur: Department of Physics, Tezpur University on Wednesday, commenced a workshop on “SUIT Science and Data Analysis” directed towards understanding the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) on board Aditya-L1 and to train scientists and students on using the capabilities of the payload. Aditya L1 is a scientific mission led by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to study the sun and its various aspects.

Noted scientist, Prof Durgesh Tripathi, specializing in solar physics & Prof A. N. Ramaprakash, specializing in astronomy instrumentation of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune were present on the occasion.

Janmejoy Sarkar, a PhD scholar of Department of Physics, Tezpur University and a Senior Research Fellow of IUCAA, Pune who under the guidance of Prof Tripathi & Prof Ramaprakash had earlier developed IUCAA’s Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope payload on-board Aditya-L1 was also present on the occasion.

Lauding the Department of Physics, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of the University said that the students are extremely fortunate that resource persons who are actually working in this Aditya mission will be sharing their valuable knowledge and experience in the workshop. “I expect that this workshop, related to the Aditya mission, will benefit the participants to a great extent and inspire to follow their footsteps,” Prof Singh said.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Tripathi said that Solar physics is a dynamic field of study dedicated to unravelling the mysteries of the Sun. The scientists have been trying to study fundamental processes occurring within the Sun, such as solar flares, coronal mass ejections, solar wind etc. These phenomena are important as they not only influence the Sun’s behaviour but also have profound effects on space weather, impacting communication systems, satellites etc.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Ramaprakash said that the field of astrophysics is on the verge of next golden age as technological advancements have made it possible to have more data in this field. He said that Mission Aditya and James Webb Space Telescope etc. are allowing scientists more opportunities for orbiting observations and gather data than ever before.

Also Read: Assam: President of Tinsukia District Council Rajendra Nath Koiri passes away

Also Watch: