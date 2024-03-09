Tezpur University conducted a workshop on ‘Design Thinking and Innovation’

Tezpur: Department of Design, Tezpur University started a two-day workshop on “Design Thinking and Innovation” on Thursday. The workshop is focused on product design, interaction design, and communication design. During the next two days, hands on training would revolve around solving contemporary societal challenges faced by the designers. Prof Ravi Mokashi Punekar (Retd.) and Dr Pankaj Upadhyay, Assistant Professor, Department of Design, IIT Guwahati were present on the occasion as resource persons.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of the University called design thinking more than just a process. “It is a mindset that encourages us to approach challenges with curiosity and empathy to find a solution,” said Prof Singh. He further added that the best solutions often arise from understanding the needs and experiences of users and customers.

Addressing the participants, Prof Ravi Mokashi Punekar said that India needs to create competent professionals capable of integrating traditional and modern knowledge, concepts and styles for eco-friendly products.

Dr Pankaj Upadhyay urged the students to be innovative in their approach. He said that designers are required in domains of product design, industrial design, furniture & accessories, graphic media, apparel design etc. and therefore one must be innovative in their approach to stay relevant.

