Cardiology camp to be organize in Dhubri on March 10

DHUBRI: Sri Sathya Sai Alumni of Assam and Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samiti of Dhubri in collaboration with Cardiology Society of India, North East Chapter and Heart, is going to organize a free mega cardiology camp at Mahamaya of Dhubri on March 10. Before that, an event will also be organized in Dhubri Medical College and Hospital premises by Mid Term Continuous Education on March 9 to update and exchange experience among medical professionals on cardiology.

Addressing a press meet at Dhubri District Information and Public Relation Office hall on Thursday, general secretary of Sri Sathya Sai Alumni, Assam, Dr. Dina Raja told that in this camp, people with heart complications can get their check up done with medicines free of cost. As informed by the G.S., the registration for the test will be held on March 10 from 9 am to 1 pm, and the medical camp would start from 10 am until 2 pm.

She also informed that eminent cardiologists from Assam and the Northeast region, including Dr. Neil Bordoloi, Dr. Neil Bordoloi, Dr. Chandan Modak, Dr. Bonojit Chaudhary, Dr. Amiya Sarma, and Dr. M.K. Sutradhar would be offering their services on the day of the camp.

