Morigaon Preserves Historic 1928 British Architectural Building as Inspector of School's Office

Our Correspondent

Morigaon: A historical building, having Dome, built in 1928-29 the then British architectural designs, was preserved by Morigaon district administration in the premises of Inspector of School, Morigaon. The British Architectural building was initially used as a small hospital. Dr.Naren Hazarika was the first doctor of the hospital in the building. Later a few offices were set up for conducting government works in the building. Now the historical building is popularly known as the office of Inspector of School, Morigaon.

The Inspector of school office was locally known as the D.I. office. The first education officer of the DI office was Ambikacharon Choudhary, the father of former -Vice Chanchallor of Guwahati University Dr. Nirmal Choudhary. The structure was built neatly and efficiently using wood and concrete. The building was constructed with tin shed, having dome on the roof.

The president of the Morigaon district committee of Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad and a thoughtful writer named Khagen Mahanta made a kind request to Morigaon District Commissioner Debashis Sarma to preserve the historic building at a time when it was in danger of being completely destroyed due to the walls, roof, and tins of the building wearing out on their own day by day. The District Commissioner instructed the Public Works depeartment (Building division), Morigaon to repair the building with consent of the Inspector of School to preserve the historical building soon. The Public Works depeartment, (Building division) through the ‘Gautom Construction Ltd.’ which is constructing the Baghara Medical College, Morigaon completed the repairment of the historical building and handed over it to the district administration. In conjunction with the celebration of the Morigaon District Day on October 15, Morigaon District Commissioner Debashis Sarma inaugurated the building and preserved it as ‘Historical Building’ for future generation. The building was handed over to senior citizen, Morigaon district committee for smooth functioning of its office works.

