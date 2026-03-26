Tezpur University workshop highlights archiving of Assamese Children’s Periodicals

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TEZPUR: Tezpur University’s Department of English and Department of Sociology jointly organized a one-day workshop titled ‘Archiving Childhood: Assamese Periodicals for Children (1980–2020)’ on March 25 at the Council Hall.

The workshop was part of a prestigious Modern Endangered Archives Programme (MEAP) project grant awarded by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Library, to Dr Pallavi Jha from the Department of English (Principal Investigator) and Dr Subhadeepta Ray from the Department of Sociology (Co-Principal Investigator), along with Abhijit Bhattacharya, Documentation Officer at the Centre for Studies in Social Sciences (CSSS), Kolkata.

Dr Pallavi Jha presented an overview of the project, highlighting its focus on documenting Assamese children’s periodicals and their relevance within the broader context of the Assamese diaspora and scholarly discourse.

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