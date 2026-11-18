OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Tezpur University observed Prof Madhab Chandra Bora Remembrance Day with the Prof MC Bora Memorial Inter-Institutional Quiz 2026 and the Prof MC Bora Memorial Oration, organised by the School of Management Sciences at the Council Hall of the University. The programme commemorated the life, contributions, and enduring legacy of Prof Bora, an eminent academician, engineer, and institution-builder from Assam. He joined Tezpur University in 1996 as Professor and Head of the Department of Business Administration and subsequently became the founding Dean of the School of Management Sciences The memorial oration was delivered by Aranyak Saikia, District Commissioner of Nagaon, on the theme 'Act East Policy and Southeast Asia.' Speaking on the occasion, DC Saikia observed that the region's historical and cultural connections with Southeast Asia are deeply rooted. He emphasised, however, that geographical proximity does not automatically ensure the free movement of people and highlighted how technology and human capital can help overcome some of these limitations. He also cited the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) as an example of international cooperation.