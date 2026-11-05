Assam: Tezpur University to hold quiz on Act East Policy

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: As part of the Prof Madhab Chandra Bora Remembrance Day observance, the School of Management Sciences, Tezpur University, is organising the Madhab Chandra Bora Inter-Institutional Quiz and Memorial Oration on November 16, 2026, at the Council Hall of the University.

The Inter-Institutional Quiz, themed ‘ACT EAST – People, Partnership, Prosperity,’ aims to encourage intellectual engagement among students, promote awareness of India’s Act East Policy and its regional implications, and strengthen academic interaction and institutional networking among educational institutions.

The Prof Madhab Chandra Bora Memorial Oration 2026 will be delivered by Aranyak Saikia, District Commissioner of Nagaon. Titled ‘Act East Policy and Southeast Asia,’ the oration will focus on the significance of the Government of India’s Act East Policy, with particular emphasis on its implications for the North-Eastern region.

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