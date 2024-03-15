Silchar: Clash inside Kalain hospital, two killed

Silchar: In a fight between two groups inside a government hospital, two people were killed and more than ten others were severely injured. The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at Kalain hospital in the presence of the police personnel. Sources said, the clash broke out following a dispute over land and a fishery at Dhulakandi area in Gumra.

Two persons killed were identified as Raju Baishnab and Dhirendra Baishnab. Sources said, a clash between two groups broke out near the disputed fishery. Both the groups attacked each other with sharp weapons leaving a few seriously injured. Police then arrived at the spot and took the injured to Kalain hospital for treatment. Later, another round of fierce fighting began inside the hospital. Police failed to control the groups as they were violently attacking each other. The clash killed Raju and Dhirendra inside the hospital. Ten others injured were sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Tight security had been deployed in the area. SP Nomal Mahatta informed that till now 5 persons had been arrested.

