Tezpur University Marks Commerce Day Honouring Saud Bholanath Borooah’s Entrepreneurial Legacy

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TEZPUR: Tezpur University observed the Commerce Day, commemorating the 173rd birth anniversary of Saud Bholanath Borooah, through a discussion reflecting on his life, entrepreneurial vision, socio-economic contributions, and enduring legacy in Assam’s commercial history. The programme was attended by distinguished academicians, industry leaders, invited dignitaries, esteemed heads of Commerce Departments from leading regional colleges, and several eminent guests.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Amarendra Kumar Das highlighted the immense contributions of Saud Bholanath Borooah in entrepreneurship and business. Reflecting on the evolving role of business leadership in the present economy, he urged the younger generations to become ‘job givers rather than job seekers.’

Padma Shri Ajay Dutta described Saud Bholanath Borooah as a pioneer who mastered ‘the art of living and the art of giving.’ He portrayed Borooah as a man of tremendous self-belief - a successful businessperson as well as a philanthropist who significantly contributed to healthcare and education through his investments and public initiatives.

Delivering the keynote address, Mayur Bora mentioned that Bholanath Borooah was a disciplined, intelligent, and visionary, but that he was also a smart businessperson. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Panchanan Barman stressed the need for greater academic research on Borooah so that his immense contributions receive proper recognition.

During the programme, the Lifetime Achievement Award in the World of Commerce was conferred upon Dr Mahendra Nath Keot, former Head of the Department of Commerce, Darrang College, in recognition of his significant contribution to commerce education.

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