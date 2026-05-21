Tezpur University Signs MoU with Hyundai Motor for EV and Battery Research Collaboration

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TEZPUR: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Tezpur University has signed an MoU in New Delhi with Hyundai Motor Company, Seoul, to collaborate under the Hyundai Centre of Excellence (HCoE). The Hyundai Centre of Excellence is a specialized research and innovation collaboration platform established by Hyundai Motor Company with leading Indian academic institutions to advance future mobility technologies, especially in the areas of Electric Vehicles (EVs), Battery technology, Battery Management Systems (BMS), Energy storage and safety, and electrification and sustainable mobility.

As of now, Tezpur University is the only central university in India to sign such an agreement.

The collaboration will focus on research on battery technology and electric vehicles, where Hyundai plans to invest approximately Rs 16.37 crore. It also marks the university’s first major industry-sponsored research collaboration with a leading global automobile company.

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