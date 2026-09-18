Zubeen Diwas: Fans Celebrate Zubeen Garg’s Life as Tributes Pour in from Across Assam

Guwahati: Today, the second day of the three-day ‘Zubeen Divas’ programme at Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur witnessed an emotional outpouring of grief and affection for 'Pranor Silpi' Zubeen Garg . Thousands of fans and admirers gathered at the memorial site to pay tribute to the beloved artist, with many choosing unique ways to remember the singer.

Cultural programmes were held on the second day, while a Bhagavata recital and Bhaona are scheduled for Saturday. This way to remember Zubeen Garg also reflected the spirit of unity and harmony among Zubeen’s admirers across Assam. At Zubeen Kshetra, one fan broke down in tears. with teary eyes, she said, “Zubeen da will return and sing again, Joi Zubeen Daa"

Meanwhile, Ojas Kidz Preschool in Milanpur, Chandmari, organised a special musical programme titled ‘The King of Songs’. Young students recreated memorable scenes from Zubeen Garg’s popular films, including Kanchanjungha, Mon Jaai and Roi Roi Binale, through performances.

At Zubeen Kshetra, a former fellow performer of Garg also recalled an unfinished dream. She artist said they had performed together on stage around 2010–2011 and had planned to sing together in a film after Garg returned from Singapore.

The artist said the dream remained unfulfilled following Garg’s death.