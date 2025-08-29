Tezpur University V-C Prof Shambhu Nath Singh to deliver lectures in Russia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University, has been invited to deliver two distinguished lectures at the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Conference on Cooperation in Higher Education (APEC CCHE). The events will be held from September 3 to September 6, 2025 at the campus of Far Eastern Federal University, Vladivostok, Russia.

At the Eastern Economic Forum, Prof Singh will speak on ‘Lessons of World War II and Global Conflicts.’ The session is part of the high-profile deliberations at EEF, a premier platform that brings together world leaders, policymakers, and academics to advance the development of the Russian Far East and expand cooperation across the Asia-Pacific region. Russian President Vladimir Putin regularly attends the forum, while President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi have also participated in earlier editions.

Prof Singh will further address the 14th APEC CCHE, organized on the sidelines of the forum, on the theme ‘Sustainable Education.’ His lecture will focus on innovative approaches to advancing educational ecosystems, curriculum development, and fostering international collaboration in higher education.

Through this visit, Tezpur University also seeks to explore potential collaborations with leading Russian institutions, thereby expanding the university’s global outreach and academic partnerships.

