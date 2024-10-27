Assam: Workshop on "Contemporary Methods of Assessing Growth and Nutritional Status" held in DHSK College

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Department of Anthropology, DHSK College, successfully organized a two-day national workshop on “Contemporary Methods of Assessing Growth and Nutritional Status”, sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).

The workshop, held on October 25 and October 26, saw active participation from academicians, research scholars and post graduate students from Anthropology and Life Sciences to discuss the latest methodologies in evaluating human growth and nutritional status.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia, Principal of DHSK College, with a welcome address, followed by the inaugural speech from Dr. Deepanjana Dutta Das, retired professor from the department of Anthropology, Dibrugarh University.

The inaugural session was chaired by Dr.Moromi Talukdar, Associate professor from the department of Anthropology, DHSK College. Renowned resource persons included Prof. D.K.Limbu from the department of Anthropology, North Eastern Hill University, Shillong; Dr Farida Ahmed Das and Dr.Sarthak Sengupta, both retired professors from the department of Anthropology, Dibrugarh University; and Dr. Mithun Sikdar from the Anthropological Survey of India, Mysore. They emphasized the importance of understanding growth patterns and nutrition in today’s evolving health landscape.

The workshop featured lectures, hands-on demonstrations, and discussions on modern techniques used in anthropometric measurements and nutritional assessments.

Participants expressed enthusiasm for the in-depth knowledge shared, particularly the focus on contemporary approaches that blend traditional methods with modern technological tools.

The workshop marked a significant step toward advancing research and application in the field of anthropology and public health. The workshop was coordinated by Dr. Nitumoni Saikia, from the department of Anthropology, DHSK College, who ensured smooth conduct of the sessions.

The event was hailed as a resounding success, offering valuable insights and practical knowledge to all attendees. The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Sunanda Sahu, Head of the Department of Anthropology, DHSK College.

