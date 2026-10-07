Tezpur University Partners with Nanda Talukdar Foundation to Preserve Assamese Literary Heritage

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TEZPUR: Following the Ministry of Education’s designation of Tezpur University as a Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Assamese, aimed at strengthening academic research, digitisation, preservation, and dissemination of the classical Assamese language and its rich literary heritage, the university received another significant boost on Tuesday with the signing of an MoU with the Nanda Talukdar Foundation (NTF).

Under the MoU, the Nanda Talukdar Foundation has agreed to donate its rich collection of books and archival resources to Tezpur University. The collection is expected to provide a major impetus to research, preservation, digitisation, and wider academic access to Assamese literary and cultural materials.

The Nanda Talukdar Foundation houses one of the richest libraries in Assam and Northeast India. The rare books collected by Nanda Talukdar – a researcher of Assam’s 19th-century intellectual history – have been a vital resource for scholars of history and Assamese language, literature, and culture.

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