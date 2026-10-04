Tezpur University to Host Centre of Excellence for Classical Assamese Studies

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The central government has approved the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Studies in Classical Assamese at Tezpur University (TU).

Bengali, Pali, Marathi and Prakrit also got approval from the Centre for this coveted status.

Expressing his gratitude to Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "It's a proud moment for every Assamese. This centre will strengthen research, digitisation, preservation, and dissemination of our rich linguistic and literary heritage so that the glory of our language reaches generations to come."

The Chief Minister said that after getting the classical language status, the government had been pursuing the establishment of a dedicated centre for its study with the Government of India, and the government accepted the proposal.

The Ministry of Education issued an official memorandum approving the establishment of five Centres of Excellence (CoEs) across India to advance academic research, digitisation, preservation, and public engagement for classical languages.

The Centres of Excellence will be established at Tezpur University for Assamese, Visva-Bharati University for Bengali, the Central University of Odisha for Pali, the Central University of Gujarat for Prakrit, and the Deccan College Post-Graduate and Research Institute in Pune for Marathi.

Also Read: Gauhati HC Commutes Death Penalty of 3 Convicts in Kokrajhar Minors’ Rape-Murder Case