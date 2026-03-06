Tezpur University promotes science at Haleswar Higher Secondary School

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Tezpur University organized a Science Popularisation Programme under its Scientific and Social Responsibility (SSR) initiative at Haleswar Higher Secondary School, aiming to promote scientific awareness among school students.

The programme was inaugurated by the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University, Prof. Amarendra Kumar Das. Over one hundred students from five higher and higher secondary schools under the Balipara Education Block Haleswar, Dekargaon, Khelmati, Balipara and Khanamukh participated in the event.

The session featured inspiring talks by noted resource persons including scientist Dr. Kishore Baruah, snakebite specialist Dr. Surajit Giri, and geologist Prof. Bhagawat Pran Duara from Gauhati University, who encouraged students to develop curiosity and a scientific mindset.

The inaugural session was presided over by the Principal of Haleswar Higher Secondary School, Arun Kumar Singh. The welcome address was delivered by Tezpur University professor Dr. Rupam Kataki, while the objectives of the programme were explained by Dr. Utpal Bora.

Addressing the students, Prof. Amarendra Kumar Das highlighted the importance of scientific thinking and motivated them to cultivate a rational and inquisitive approach to learning.

