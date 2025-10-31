Tezpur University protest enters day 38 with black-clad rally against administration

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Day 38 of the ongoing civil rights movement at Tezpur University witnessed a powerful and visually symbolic rally as students and members of the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA) and the Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees’ Association (TUNTEA) marched together wearing black clothes and black masks, according to a press release issued by the Tezpur University Teachers' Association. The colour black symbolized institutional grief and resentment, while the masks represented what protesters described as the disguised, hidden, and unaccountable nature of the administration under the absconding Vice-Chancellor, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh. The rally moved across the campus in a coordinated demonstration of unity, drawing widespread attention from students, staff, and onlookers.

Participants stated that the protest was a continuation of the stand they had taken for more than a month against what they believe to be a series of corrupt, unethical, and non-transparent administrative actions over the last two and a half years. The stakeholders expressed concern about the environmental destruction carried out in the name of beautification. The rally highlighted how the same pattern of secrecy and mismanagement extended to academic and financial affairs during the decamped Vice-Chancellor’s tenure. Protesters claimed that academic and administrative functioning suffered due to arbitrary decision-making, lack of transparency, and questionable practices that harmed institutional credibility. They stated that these issues collectively reflected a collapse of trust and governance, where the campus community was left unheard and uninformed.

