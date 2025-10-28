Darpan Satyagraha: Reflecting Resistance at Tezpur University

This unique demonstration marked the 36th consecutive day of the ongoing protest against the Vice-Chancellor. The VC faces serious allegations of administrative and financial misconduct.

Participants stood towards the administrative block holding mirrors. Using reflection as a creative metaphor to expose the moral decay, corruption and environmental destruction that have plagued the university under the tenure of the absconding VC.

The protest underscores the university community’s collective consciousness. It asserts that the fraternity remains watchful and will not be silenced in the face of intimidation and deceit. The act of protest collectively ‘reflects the truth’ onto those who are in power.