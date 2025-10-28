Darpan Satyagraha: Reflecting Resistance at Tezpur University

Tezpur: As a powerful and symbolic act of resistance against the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, the university held a protest to raise its voice against the administrative corruption. The university fraternity, including the Tezpur University Teachers Association (TUTA), Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees’ Staff (TUNTEA) and the students staged a “Darpan Satyagraha” in front of the university’s administrative building.
This unique demonstration marked the 36th consecutive day of the ongoing protest against the Vice-Chancellor. The VC faces serious allegations of administrative and financial misconduct.
Participants stood towards the administrative block holding mirrors. Using reflection as a creative metaphor to expose the moral decay, corruption and environmental destruction that have plagued the university under the tenure of the absconding VC.
The protest underscores the university community’s collective consciousness. It asserts that the fraternity remains watchful and will not be silenced in the face of intimidation and deceit. The act of protest collectively ‘reflects the truth’ onto those who are in power.
Once celebrated for its academic integrity and ecological richness, the administration has been under allegations of misuse of funds, academic suppression, as well as massive deforestation that has deeply affected the legacy of the university.
Though silent yet powerful, the “Darpan Satyagraha” has become a visual embodiment of resistance, reflecting the dissent.
Also Read: