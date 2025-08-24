Tezpur University rolls out Rashtriya Karmayogi training for Staff

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Tezpur University inaugurated first-of-its-kind training programme aimed at enhancing the skills of its employees and equipping them with essential 21st-century competencies.

The programme has been organized under the Rashtriya Karmayogi – Large Scale Jan Seva Programme, as notified by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The training is mandatory for all regular teaching and non-teaching employees of the University.

The Rashtriya Karmayogi – Large Scale Jan Seva Programme is a transformative national initiative under the Mission Karmayogi framework, launched by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC). It seeks to foster a citizen-centric, empathetic, and service-oriented mindset among government officials through immersive training and large-scale capacity building.

Inaugurating the programme as the chief guest, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University, remarked that the initiative would transform the way the university community works as a team. “Our university is not just a centre for education and research; it is also a service provider. Hence, it is important that we, as public servants and educators, continuously upgrade our skills, embrace a culture of service excellence, and maintain an efficient governance system,” Prof. Singh said.

To facilitate the training of Tezpur University faculty and non-teaching staff, six officials—Prof. R. R. Hoque, Dean, Academic Affairs; Prof. D. C. Baruah, Dean, School of Multidisciplinary Studies; Prof. Joya Chakraborty, Proctor; Dr. Braja Bandhu Mishra, Finance Officer; Aniket Chattopadhyay, Deputy Registrar; and Jadab Chandra Nath, Executive Engineer—underwent the Master Trainers’ programme at Guwahati last week. Subsequently, these six master trainers will oversee the implementation of the Karmayogi programme at the University.

