Tezpur University study converts organic waste into biofuel and biochar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A new research study from Tezpur University shows how the organic part of municipal solid waste such as food scraps and garden debris can be converted into useful energy products instead of being dumped in landfills. The findings provide a practical pathway to address growing municipal solid waste (MSW) challenges while supporting the concept of a circular economy, where waste is treated as a resource.

The study was led by Mondita Athporia, PhD scholar, Department of Energy, Tezpur University, under the supervision of Prof. Rupam Kataki, Department of energy. The research findings have been published in two reputed Elsevier journals Fuel and Sustainable Chemistry and Pharmacy.

Globally, more than two billion tonnes of municipal solid waste are produced each year, and this is expected to rise significantly by 2050. In India, daily MSW generation is estimated at over 160,000 metric tonnes. When the organic portion of this waste is not handled properly, it can create serious pollution and environmental risks.

The research focuses on a process called pyrolysis, which heats organic waste in a controlled, low-oxygen environment. Instead of simply burning the waste, pyrolysis breaks it down into three useful products: Bio-oil (liquid fuel), Biochar (carbon-rich solid) and Non-condensable gases (gases that remain as gas even after cooling)

By carefully controlling the heating process, the researchers were able to understand the complex chemical reactions in detail-an important step for scaling up waste-to-energy technology.

The bio-oil obtained has higher carbon and hydrogen content, giving it a higher heating value. It also has significantly reduced oxygen content compared to the original waste, which is an important feature for fuel quality. The study indicates that the hydrocarbon components in the resulting fuel are similar to those found in diesel and gasoline.

The biochar produced is porous in structure with enhanced surface area. When applied to soil, it can help improve soil structure and support beneficial microorganisms.

The researchers also determined the amount of energy required to convert the waste into these products information that can help in designing efficient waste-to-energy facilities.

This work offers a promising solution for waste management by turning an environmentally harmful feedstock into a valuable resource rather than disposing it in a "take-make-dispose" model. By diverting organic waste from landfills, this approach can help reduce methane emissions and create a new resource stream for a more sustainable future.

