Tezpur University celebrates 33rd Foundation Day with focus on free thinking

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Tezpur University celebrated its 33rd foundation day at the KBR Auditorium with a ceremonial pro-gramme that began with flag hoisting by Prof Amarendra Kumar Das, Vice-Chancellor (Acting) of Tezpur University.

In his welcome address, the Vice-Chancellor (Acting) called upon all stakeholders to work collectively towards strengthening the university ecosystem, with a renewed focus on innovation and measurable outcomes such as startups and economic value generation. Stressing transparency, fairness, punctuality and dialogue, he urged the campus commu-nity to become active partners in developing the university.

Delivering the foundation day oration, eminent scientist, noted author, and popular science communicator Dr Dinesh Chandra Goswami spoke on ‘Free Thinking and Scientific Temperament,’ underscoring that universities must remain spaces of free thinking—guided by reason and grounded in knowledge.

Dr Goswami observed that free thinking required a foundation of learning, and that knowledge must ultimately lead to wisdom—context, judgement, and the ability to choose what is appropriate.

Referring to Galileo, Dr Goswami spoke of the courage and discipline needed for free inquiry. He also remarked that meaningful research required time to think, and that even if many scholars reflected and only a few produced break-through ideas, the contribution of even one significant idea benefited society.

On scientific temperament, Dr Goswami stressed the importance of evidence and testability. He explained that claims that cannot be verified should be kept pending until evidence emerges. “A claim should be accepted or rejected only after logical thinking and evidence,” he said.

Offering brief recommendations to students, Dr. Goswami urged them to choose their own path with conviction, re-main tolerant, protect the environment through responsible everyday habits, respect the opposite sex, practice gratitude and reciprocity, and make thoughtful life choices. He concluded with a quote often attributed to Albert Einstein: “Only those who attempt the absurd can achieve the impossible,” encouraging students to strive for the seemingly impossible with focus and purpose.

The programme concluded with a cultural item and a formal vote of thanks offered by Prof Vijay Kumar Nath, Chairperson, Organizing Committee.

