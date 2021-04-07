Tezpur University to start MBA (Executive) Programme from July 2021

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TEZPUR: Tezpur University (TU) is launching the MBA (Executive) programme from the academic session 2021-22 starting from July, 2021. This programme is specially designed for working executives with graduation in any discipline along with 5 (five) year post qualification experience.

The duration of the programme is 15 months where for the first two semesters (12 months) classes will be held on blended mode, in the last semester (3 months) the participants will carry out a project work in their own organization. The total course fee is Rs. 2,95,000 payable in three installments. The participants have to spend around 15 days in a semester in the campus to attend some workshops and doubt clearing sessions. While most of the evaluations will be done online, however, the end term examination will be conducted offline at Tezpur University and/or some location(s).

This programme is aimed at value addition to the participation for their faster career growth as well as helping the organization for enhanced productivity from these employees. The detailed procedure for application can be found at www.tezu.ernet.in/dba/new.

