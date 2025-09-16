Tezpur University Vice Chancellor welcomes new batch at Women Studies Centre

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: The Chandraprabha Saikiani Centre for Women Studies, Tezpur University, organized its Freshers’ Programme to welcome the newly-admitted students.

The programme began with the lighting of the lamp by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, symbolizing the beginning of a new academic journey for the incoming students.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, extended a heartfelt welcome to the new students and emphasized the importance of women’s studies in shaping a society rooted in equality, justice, and empathy. He urged students to take full advantage of the academic and cultural opportunities at Tezpur University and to carry forward the ideals of Chandraprabha Saikiani through research, dialogue, and community engagement.

In her welcome address, Dr. Madhurima Goswami, Head of the Centre, warmly greeted the new batch, highlighting the legacy of Chandraprabha Saikiani, a pioneering social reformer and champion of women’s empowerment in Assam. She encouraged students to embrace critical thinking, inclusivity, and social responsibility during their academic journey.

The cultural segment featured songs of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, followed by a Xatriya dance and a traditional dance performance, adding a rich flavour of Assam’s cultural heritage to the event.

On the same day, Prof. Singh also addressed the valedictory session of a five-day workshop on Excel and the Statistical Package for Social Sciences (SPSS) organised by the Department of Commerce. The workshop was aimed at equipping Tezpur University students with essential skills in data analysis and research.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor underscored the growing importance of data analysis in academic and research pursuits, noting that tools such as Excel and SPSS have become indispensable for producing meaningful and reliable research outcomes.

