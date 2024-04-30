Tezpur University's Law Department organised a Legal Awareness Camp to empower school student

Tezpur: In a bid to empower school students with crucial insights into their rights and responsibilities, Tezpur University’s Department of Law on Friday organized a comprehensive legal awareness programme at a nearby school Madhav Dev Sishu Niketan, Napaam. More than 200 students, ranging from nursery to class X, participated in the day-long event.

The camp featured street plays performed by second and fourth-semester students of the Master of Laws (LLM) programme. These plays addressed pressing issues such as sexual harassment of minors, child labour, and waste management. These enactments were strategically crafted to raise awareness among the students.

The students of the department also discussed on various legal themes such as- Child Labour and Right to Education, Laws Regarding Sexual Offenses Against Children and Provision of Free Legal Aid in India and Role of Independent Judiciary in Upholding Justice.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Madhumita Acharjee, Head of the Department, underscored the inclusive nature of the event, emphasising its significance in educating students from diverse age groups.

Dr. Gitanjali Ghosh, another faculty member of the Department, highlighted the importance of informed citizenship and equitable justice. Our aim should be to enhance public awareness of laws and rights concerning children, Dr Ghosh said.

Dr Debajit Kumar Sarmah, Dr Angel Habomam Syiem, Prince Kumar and Lekh Raj, faculty members of Department of Law along with Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Principal of Madhav Dev Sishu Niketan were present on the occasion.

