Deceased’s family faces problems due to error in death certificate in Biswanath district

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The family of late Chandan Bhuyan (55), a resident of Nij Gohpur under Gohpur police station in Biswanath district and who had embraced untimely death after being seriously injured in a road accident, is allegedly in trouble these days due to a factual error in latter’s death certificate. It may be recalled that Chandan Bhuyan was seriously injured when an e-rickshaw hit him near the main traffic point in the heart of Gohpur town around 5-45 pm on January 10. He was admitted to SIMS Multi-Speciality Hospital at Barghat intersection near Nagaon town that night as his health condition worsened while he was being taken to Guwahati for better treatment. Chandan Bhuyan lost his life around 8:40 am on January 17 while undergoing treatment at the ICU of SIMS Multi-Speciality Hospital.

After Chandan Bhuyan’s death, his son Mayukh Bhuyan had applied to the Bhogeshwari Phukanani Civil Hospital, Nagaon on February 5 along with the necessary documents for his death certificate. The form, which was filled in for the death certificate, clearly mentioned that the place of Chandan Bhuyan’s death was SIMS Multi-Speciality Hospital.

But to the utter surprise to the family, the place of Chandan Bhuyan’s death was mentioned as Bhogeshwari Phukanani Civil Hospital instead of SIMS Multi-Speciality Hospital in the death certificate issued by the department on February 8. Due to such factual errors in the death certificate, Rupa Bhuyan, wife of late Chandan Bhuyan, is now in dire trouble in doing various tasks like getting her husband’s pension, life insurance, health insurance, etc.

It may be mentioned here that Barghat police check post (Nagaon) and SIMS Multi-Speciality Hospital reported that the place of Chandan Bhuyan’s death was Multi-Speciality Hospital. The affected family has raised questions about how a person’s place of death could be at two places and urged the department to rectify the said document.

