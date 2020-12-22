Tezpur University’s online course ranked as one of the “Best Online Courses of All Time”





Tezpur: An online course from Assam's Tezpur University has been ranked as one of the "Best Online Courses of All Time" by Classcentral.com. The online course has been designed by Professor Subhrangshu Sekhar Sarkar of Tezpur University. The online courses are offered through a massive open online course (MOOC) platforms.

An international aggregator for the listing of the online courses, Class Central focuses mainly on free courses from different universities, offered through MOOC platforms. The website aggregates the courses from the providers to make it easier for people to find the best course on any subject. When the list of "Best Online Courses of All Time" is prepared, the feedback received from the learners of the course is given much importance.

The title of the course is "Direct Tax Laws and Practice." It is approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The course is offered globally through SWAYAM platform, which facilitates all the courses which are taught from Class 9 to post-graduation and can be accessed by anyone.

Anyone can access the course from anywhere around the world at any time. In the last three consecutive semesters, more than 5,000 learners enrolled in each of the semesters. A total of 18 courses are offered under the 'Social Sciences' category. Various top universities of the world, like, Princeton University, Harvard University, Kellog School of Management, Yale University offers course under the social science category.

The classes for next semester will start on January 4, 2021. Any student pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate courses or any other professional can study the course by enrolling for the course by visiting the SWAYAM website (www.swayam.gov.in). The candidates will get a certificate on the completion of the course, and will also get credit transfer.

