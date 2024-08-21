Thai Ambassador Revives Historic Ties with Tai-Phake Community in Assam, Donates Rs 5.12 Lakh to Local Museum

DIBRUGARH: The Ambassador of Thailand to India Pattarat Hongtong on Monday visited the Namphake village in Dibrugarh to revive the historic bond between the Tai-Phake community and the people of Thailand. The Namphake village is home to around 600 people who are descendants of the great Tai race of Southeast Asia.

The Thai Ambassador donated Rs 5.12 lakh on behalf of the Thailand government to the Tai-Phake Museum. She also offered prayers at the ancient Namphake Buddhist Monastery and interacted with the locals, highlighting the significance of their shared heritage. “The Tai people of Assam and the Thai people of Thailand share a rich history and culture and we look forward to strengthening our ties,” she said.

The ongoing exchange between the two nations aims to promote cultural understanding and cooperation. “We are grateful for the Ambassador’s visit which is an example of the enduring bond between our communities. We are grateful for Thailand’s support in preserving our heritage and look forward to continued collaboration,” said a local resident.

Also Read: World Meetei Council urges PM Modi’s intervention to restore peace in Manipur

Also Watch: