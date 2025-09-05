The Flame That Never Fades: Honouring Indira Miri, Assam’s Unsung Hero of Education

Guwahati: On the solemn occasion of her death anniversary, Assam remembers Dr. Indira Miri not just as an educationist, but as a force of nature who defied odds to change the destiny of generations. In an era when few women even dared to dream beyond social confines, Indira Miri soared. Armed with degrees from Edinburgh and Columbia, she returned not to comfort, but to challenge choosing to walk miles through forested hills and flood-ravaged plains to bring education to the most neglected communities of the Northeast.
Appointed as the Chief Education Officer of NEFA (now Arunachal Pradesh), she built schools where there were none, and more importantly, built hope. Her classrooms had no walls at times, but her vision was limitless. She fought not just illiteracy, but child marriage, caste barriers, and gender inequality often with nothing more than a book in hand and resolve in her heart.
Today, Assam bows its head to salute the woman who was far ahead of her time. Commemorative events across the state, including lectures, book exhibitions, and community outreach programs, pay homage to her relentless spirit. Dr. Indira Miri wasn’t just an educator she was a revolution wrapped in humility. And though she may have left us, the light she sparked continues to guide.
