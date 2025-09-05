The Flame That Never Fades: Honouring Indira Miri, Assam’s Unsung Hero of Education

Guwahati: On the solemn occasion of her death anniversary, Assam remembers Dr. Indira Miri not just as an educationist, but as a force of nature who defied odds to change the destiny of generations. In an era when few women even dared to dream beyond social confines, Indira Miri soared. Armed with degrees from Edinburgh and Columbia, she returned not to comfort, but to challenge choosing to walk miles through forested hills and flood-ravaged plains to bring education to the most neglected communities of the Northeast.